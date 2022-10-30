Overview

Dr. Max Polo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Polo works at Arthritis/Rheumatology Care Ctr in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.