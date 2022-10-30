See All Plastic Surgeons in South Miami, FL
Dr. Max Polo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Max Polo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Polo works at Arthritis/Rheumatology Care Ctr in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rapperport Plastic Surgery Association PA
    6280 Sunset Dr Ste 501, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 666-1352
  2. 2
    Kelly Wolf & Herman M D P A
    8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 903E, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-2969
  3. 3
    Miami Plastic Surgery Coral Gables Location
    221 Aragon Ave Fl 1, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-2969

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 30, 2022
    I recently had a thigh lift performed by Dr. Max Polo. The procedure was thoroughly explained to me and everything went smoothly. Dr. Polo and his staff were very professional and caring throughout the whole process. I am very happy with the results. If you are looking to find a first rate plastic surgeon, look no further, Dr. Max Polo is the one! His team is also amazing: Maria Ham, Natalia, Taylor, Lilly, Ivette, Wendy, Lizandra, Alba, Dr. Paluvoi, to name a few… Thank you all!
    Gloria U — Oct 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Max Polo, MD
    About Dr. Max Polo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306979158
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Max Polo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Polo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Polo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Polo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Polo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

