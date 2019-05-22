Overview

Dr. Max Pavlock, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center and The Bellevue Hospital.



Dr. Pavlock works at Erie County General Health District in Sandusky, OH with other offices in Clarion, PA, Fairmount City, PA and Du Bois, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.