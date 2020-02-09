Overview

Dr. Max Ots, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Bellin Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ots works at BayCare Clinic Neurological Surgeons in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Iron Mountain, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.