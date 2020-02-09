Dr. Max Ots, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ots is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Ots, MD
Overview
Dr. Max Ots, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Bellin Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ots works at
Locations
-
1
Aurora BayCare Neuroscience Institute - Neurological Surgeons2845 Greenbrier Rd # 360, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8354
-
2
The Neuro Team at Bellin Health725 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 288-8350
-
3
Newberg Clinic1711 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain, MI 49801 Directions (888) 376-3876
-
4
Aurora BayCare Neuroscience Institute - Neurological Surgeons2845 Greenbrier Rd # 360, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ots?
Lumbar surgery, couldn’t have been better
About Dr. Max Ots, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1669498093
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ots has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ots accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ots has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ots works at
Dr. Ots has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ots on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ots. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ots.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ots, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ots appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.