Dr. Max O Donnell, MD
Overview
Dr. Max O Donnell, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. O Donnell works at
Locations
CUIMC Milstein Hospital Building177 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-5794
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Max O Donnell, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1093773194
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. O Donnell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O Donnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O Donnell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O Donnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O Donnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O Donnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.