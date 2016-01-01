Overview

Dr. Max O Donnell, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. O Donnell works at CUIMC Milstein Hospital Building in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.