Overview

Dr. Max Miranda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairview Range Medical Center, Lake View Memorial Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Miranda works at St. Luke's in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Duodenal Polypectomy and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.