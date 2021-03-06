Dr. Miranda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Max Miranda, MD
Dr. Max Miranda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairview Range Medical Center, Lake View Memorial Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
St. Luke's Pediatric Associates1012 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 249-7940Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Fairview Range Medical Center
- Lake View Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Had a scope and colonoscopy and couldn’t of went better.
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1225259567
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
