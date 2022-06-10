Dr. Max Medary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Medary, MD
Overview
Dr. Max Medary, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their residency with Allegheny General Hospital
Dr. Medary works at
Locations
Greater Orlando Neurosurgery and Spine7340 STONEROCK CIR, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 987-2903Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Medary?
Dr. Medary is an excellent doctor. I researched neurosurgeons in the Orlando area for the last four years and finally decided to go with Dr. Medary. He is straight to the point. He is not going to tell what you want to hear. He will tell you what really is going on with your situation and provide options. Not a surgery for money doctor. He is meticulous in his approach and very effective in the results. My pain is gone after my ACDF surgery. No complaints here. If you can’t handle the truth don’t go see him. He is a very straight forward doctor. I highly recommend him and trust him with any other need.
About Dr. Max Medary, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1184605370
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medary has seen patients for Myelopathy, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Medary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medary.
