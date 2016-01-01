Dr. Max Mandelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Mandelbaum, MD
Dr. Max Mandelbaum, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Dignity Health Medical Group - North State2510 Airpark Dr Ste 301, Redding, CA 96001 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mercy Medical Center Redding2175 Rosaline Ave Fl 4, Redding, CA 96001 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Hospital Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1891130738
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
