Dr. Max Lehfeldt, MD
Overview
Dr. Max Lehfeldt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Lehfeldt works at
Locations
Teleos Plastic Surgery836 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (888) 963-7629
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On time, friendly. Has been caring for me since he performed my bilateral mastectomies 8+ years ago. Excellent results. Beautiful office, great staff.
About Dr. Max Lehfeldt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1881712131
Education & Certifications
- Fellow of the American College of Surgeons
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Yale University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehfeldt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehfeldt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehfeldt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehfeldt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehfeldt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehfeldt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehfeldt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.