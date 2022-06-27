Overview

Dr. Max Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oak Creek, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital, Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee, Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Aurora Medical Center - Grafton and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Oak Creek, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.