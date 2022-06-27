Dr. Max Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Max Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oak Creek, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital, Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee, Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Aurora Medical Center - Grafton and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Drexel Town Square Health Center7901 S 6th St, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Directions (414) 928-1736Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
- Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee did a great job on my surgery. He listened to my questions and clearly explained the goal of the surgery that was being performed.
About Dr. Max Lee, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1841231958
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.