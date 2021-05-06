See All Ophthalmologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Max Kim, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Max Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Kim works at Arizona Glaucoma Specialists in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    L. Allan Eisner M.d. LLC
    20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Kathleen — May 06, 2021
    About Dr. Max Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851300461
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Max Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Arizona Glaucoma Specialists in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Glaucoma, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

