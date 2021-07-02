Dr. Kates has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Max Kates, MD
Overview
Dr. Max Kates, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 600 N Wolfe St Fl 4, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kates?
Dr. Kates is truly interested and doing what is best for the patient. He gives fantastic alternative advice to surgery even though that is his specialty. He takes personal interest in each patient. His knowledge of the latest techniques is as current as anyone can be
About Dr. Max Kates, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1487910600
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kates has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kates. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.