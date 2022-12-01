See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Max Kamerman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (157)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Max Kamerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.

Dr. Kamerman works at Women's Healthcare Physicians in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Healthcare Physicians
    775 1st Ave N, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 217-6513
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Women's Healthcare Physicians
    11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 2277, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 234-1335
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Maternal Anemia
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Maternal Anemia

Treatment frequency



Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sacrocolpopexy Prolapse Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginismus Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Vestibulitis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 157 ratings
    Patient Ratings (157)
    5 Star
    (148)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Kamerman has been my GYN for more than 5 years. He’s highly qualified in addition to being kind and compassionate. Dr. Kamerman’s entire team follows his high standards to provide exceptional care - from test results and follow up questions to scheduling and billing. I’ve been fortunate to have very few health issues until this year. It wasn’t until I experienced other health care providers that I truly appreciated Dr. K, his nurse Amelia and his office staff. When everything is okay, a mediocre doctor is fine. But when you’re facing a significant health issue, you have to be able to trust the person wearing the white coat knows and cares about you the person - not just the problem. Don’t settle for insensitive, uncommunicative or non-responsive physicians who happen to know medicine. There are amazing doctors out there who acknowledge the person, not just the another patient in the queue. Dr. Kamerman is one of them. I cannot express how much I appreciate him and his team.
    Melissa Hughes — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Max Kamerman, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1568561348
    Education & Certifications

    • George Washington University Hosp
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    • Duke University
