Dr. Max Kamerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Max Kamerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Dr. Kamerman works at
Locations
Women's Healthcare Physicians775 1st Ave N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 217-6513Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Women's Healthcare Physicians11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 2277, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 234-1335Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kamerman has been my GYN for more than 5 years. He’s highly qualified in addition to being kind and compassionate. Dr. Kamerman’s entire team follows his high standards to provide exceptional care - from test results and follow up questions to scheduling and billing. I’ve been fortunate to have very few health issues until this year. It wasn’t until I experienced other health care providers that I truly appreciated Dr. K, his nurse Amelia and his office staff. When everything is okay, a mediocre doctor is fine. But when you’re facing a significant health issue, you have to be able to trust the person wearing the white coat knows and cares about you the person - not just the problem. Don’t settle for insensitive, uncommunicative or non-responsive physicians who happen to know medicine. There are amazing doctors out there who acknowledge the person, not just the another patient in the queue. Dr. Kamerman is one of them. I cannot express how much I appreciate him and his team.
About Dr. Max Kamerman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568561348
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hosp
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Duke University
