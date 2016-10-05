Overview

Dr. Max Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Johnson works at Retina Consultants Ltd in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chorioretinal Scars and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.