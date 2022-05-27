Overview

Dr. Max Izbicki, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Humboldt Park Health.



Dr. Izbicki works at Norwegian American Hospital in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.