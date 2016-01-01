Dr. Max Hamburger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamburger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Hamburger, MD
Dr. Max Hamburger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.
Rheumatology Associates of Long Island315 E MAIN ST, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 360-7778
St Charles Rehabilitation1895 Walt Whitman Rd, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (631) 249-9525
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- NIH
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Hamburger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamburger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamburger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamburger has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamburger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamburger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamburger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamburger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamburger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.