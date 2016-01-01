Dr. Max Glaser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Glaser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Max Glaser, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They completed their fellowship with Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Dr. Glaser works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Nephrology Consultants- Shawnee Mission8901 W 74th St Ste 120, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (816) 375-8996Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Midwest Nephrology Consultants, PA2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 480 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 375-8997
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glaser?
About Dr. Max Glaser, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1750370615
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glaser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glaser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glaser works at
Dr. Glaser has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, End-Stage Renal Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glaser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glaser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glaser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glaser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.