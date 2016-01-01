Overview

Dr. Max Glaser, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They completed their fellowship with Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Barnes-Jewish Hospital



Dr. Glaser works at Midwest Nephrology Consultants- Shawnee Mission in Shawnee Mission, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, End-Stage Renal Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.