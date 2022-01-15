Dr. Max Garoutte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garoutte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max Garoutte, MD
Dr. Max Garoutte, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Metro North Cardiovascular Associates1003 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 654-6000
- Baptist Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Meet and greet was great. Staff in front, not so. Like a express line. This put a damper on the practice. But I will hang in because he is a great doc.
- Good Samaritan Med Center
- St Lukes Hosp
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Garoutte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garoutte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garoutte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garoutte works at
Dr. Garoutte has seen patients for Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garoutte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garoutte speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Garoutte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garoutte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garoutte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garoutte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.