Overview

Dr. Max Boone, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.



Dr. Boone works at Eastside Family Medicine in Athens, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.