Dr. Max Benzaquen, MD
Overview
Dr. Max Benzaquen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Benzaquen works at
Locations
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 290S, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 878-8744
Family Care Center Inc14377 Woodlake Dr Ste 308, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 878-8744
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Has helped control my epilepsy, very understanding and personable.
About Dr. Max Benzaquen, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1366426900
Education & Certifications
- Neurol Inst Ny/Columbia U|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Washington U Sch Med/Barnes Hosp
- U Natl Mayor de San Marcos
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benzaquen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benzaquen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benzaquen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benzaquen works at
Dr. Benzaquen has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benzaquen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benzaquen speaks French.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Benzaquen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benzaquen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benzaquen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benzaquen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.