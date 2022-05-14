Dr. Max April, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. April is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Max April, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Max April, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. April works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Audiology Associates173 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 921-8989
-
2
Nyu240 E 38th St # 14, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7890
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. April?
My teenage son saw Dr. April today. He was extremely accommodating and saw him on short notice as our pediatrician was concerned about a growth in his ear. Dr. April put as at complete ease and removed the growth very quickly and gently. He was very warm and made us feel better as we had been very worried. Dr. April did not think the growth was anything to be concerned about which was a huge relief. His staff was super nice too. Highly recommend this dr. and office.
About Dr. Max April, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1659394534
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- Boston U/ Tufts University
- 1986|Boston Medical Center Corporate University Hospital Campus
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. April has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. April accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. April has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. April works at
Dr. April has seen patients for Otitis Media, Tongue-Tie and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. April on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. April. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. April.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. April, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. April appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.