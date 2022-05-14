Overview

Dr. Max April, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. April works at NYU Langone Otolaryngology Associates in Woodbury, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Tongue-Tie and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.