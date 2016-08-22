Dr. Mavis Fujii, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fujii is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mavis Fujii, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mavis Fujii, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Fujii works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Office18333 Egret Bay Blvd Ste 650, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 333-9933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fujii?
Dr.Fujii was very helpful and understanding. She made my husband and I feel very comfortable during the exam. She took the time, unlike many doctors I have seen in the past, and I have been to many, she took the time to look at my full family history. She even took it upon herself to research a very rare disease that ultimately took my mothers life. The time she spent with my husband and I was the most time Dr. has ever spent with us to find a resolution for my issues. I trust her opinion!
About Dr. Mavis Fujii, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1013099399
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Neur Dis and Stroke Nih
- Baylor College Of Med
- Vancouver Genl Hospital
- University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fujii has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fujii accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fujii has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fujii works at
Dr. Fujii has seen patients for Migraine, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fujii on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Fujii. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fujii.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fujii, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fujii appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.