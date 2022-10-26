Dr. Mavi Cruz, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mavi Cruz, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mavi Cruz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Pierce, FL.
Dr. Cruz works at
Locations
Family Oral Health Associates1405 S 25th St Ste B, Fort Pierce, FL 34947 Directions (772) 268-8077Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Both the doctors and the staff are so friendly and really care!
About Dr. Mavi Cruz, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
