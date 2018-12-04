Overview

Dr. Maury Oswald, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Oswald works at DIMOND MEDICAL CLINIC in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.