Dr. Maury Morrison, MD
Dr. Maury Morrison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Alexandria GastroIntestinal Specialists, LLC3311 Prescott Rd Ste 411, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 448-5310
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Morrison is a fantastic doctor. I have seen him multiple times and he is always attentive, focused on my health, and not rushing me out the door. He takes time to explain and educate. I will continue to see him.
About Dr. Maury Morrison, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1356334213
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Anemia and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.