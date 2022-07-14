Overview

Dr. Maury Morrison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Morrison works at Alexandria GastroIntestinal Specialists, LLC in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Anemia and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.