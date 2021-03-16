Overview

Dr. Maury Marmor, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Marmor works at Long Island Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus PC in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heterophoria, Esophoria and Exophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.