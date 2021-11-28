Dr. Maury Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maury Fisher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maury Fisher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring, Bartow Regional Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Fisher works at
Locations
Sebring Office6325 US Highway 27 N Ste 201, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 385-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Florida Joint & Spine Institute,PA70 2nd St SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 299-3210Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
showed me why hip needed replacement, visited me before and after surgery, and gave me tips to make my walk correct. (I wanted to throw my leg out)
About Dr. Maury Fisher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1851389936
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Foundation Hospital System - New Orleans | Shriner?s Hospital - Shreveport | South Louisiana Medical Center - Houma
- Ochsner Fdn Hosp
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
