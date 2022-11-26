Dr. Maury Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maury Berger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maury Berger, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Berger works at
Locations
-
1
Ocala Oncology/Florida Cancer Affiliates3130 SW 32ND AVE, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 632-5954
-
2
Timber Ridge9401 SW Highway 200 Ste 702, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 632-5955
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Humana
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
Dr. always makes you feel like he really is concerned about your health. And I trust his judgement.
About Dr. Maury Berger, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1457310054
Education & Certifications
- John H. Stroger, Jr., Cook County
- University of Wisconsin Clinical Science Center Hospital
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.