Dr. Ruffy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauro Ruffy, MD
Overview
Dr. Mauro Ruffy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 339 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 287-0007
Allan D Lee142 Joralemon St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 625-4230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Ruffy took care of my children growing up youngest is 19 now and my oldest is 35 years old. He did Two surgeries on two of my children. Sweet caring Doctor!
About Dr. Mauro Ruffy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1528047800
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
