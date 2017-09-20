Dr. Mauro Ruffy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mauro Ruffy, MD
Overview
Dr. Mauro Ruffy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
El Camino Health (Parr)700 W Parr Ave Ste A, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (408) 871-3400
San Jose Medical Group - Samaritan2585 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 871-5253
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor. First to diagnose my severe deviated septum, recommend a solution and do the entire procedure exactly as he described it to be. Extremely satisfied w/ the procedure Dr. Ruffy performed and thankful to have found him as the doctor to take care of my issue.
About Dr. Mauro Ruffy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1376725630
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruffy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruffy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruffy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruffy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.