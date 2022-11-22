Dr. Mauro Rossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mauro Rossi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mauro Rossi, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Athens Pulmonary and Allergy P.c.3320 Old Jefferson Rd Bldg 300, Athens, GA 30607 Directions (706) 546-7417
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rossi and his staff are wonderful! Recently, Dr. Rossi removed a fairly painful ingrown toenail along with permanently removing this part of the nail matrix. He walked me through every step of the process with ease! The procedure was painless and quick. My recovery has been super smooth with their clear post-op instructions. He also has the best chair side manners I have experienced within the medical field. Do not hesitate to give him a visit!
About Dr. Mauro Rossi, MD
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1891772042
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rossi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rossi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rossi has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossi.
