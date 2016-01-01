Dr. Mauro Leyba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leyba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mauro Leyba, MD
Overview
Dr. Mauro Leyba, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
Mauro K Leyba MD7085 N Chestnut Ave Ste 109, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 299-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mauro Leyba, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730125105
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- St Barnabas Med Center
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leyba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leyba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leyba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leyba has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leyba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leyba speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Leyba. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leyba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leyba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leyba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.