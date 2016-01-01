Overview

Dr. Mauro Leyba, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Leyba works at Mauro K Leyba MD in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.