Overview

Dr. Mauro Gasparini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Gasparini works at Foot Specialists of Long Island in Massapequa, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.