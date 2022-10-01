Overview

Dr. Maurizio Miglietta, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hudson Regional Hospital.



Dr. Miglietta works at Palisades Surgical Associates, P.C. in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Secaucus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.