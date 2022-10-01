Dr. Maurizio Miglietta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miglietta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurizio Miglietta, DO
Overview
Dr. Maurizio Miglietta, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hudson Regional Hospital.
Locations
Palisades Surgical Associates, P.C.222 Cedar Ln Ste 201, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (888) 320-0922Tuesday4:00pm - 6:00pm
Palisades Surgical Associates, P.C.55 Meadowlands Pkwy Ste 1, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Directions (888) 320-0922
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hudson Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miglietta is a highly skilled and knowledgeable doctor! He's also very personable! He listened and answered all my mom's concerns and questions to put her at ease with having to have hernia surgery. She's almost 90 years old and was extremely nervous having to go under anesthesia & the surgery. He was great with putting her at ease! She went into surgery with total confidence and trust in her doctor (and that is very important). Her surgery was a total success, and her recoup was even easier. She didn't have to take any pain meds!! Nothing!!!! She had NO PAIN AT ALL!!! He's the best in our book! Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Maurizio Miglietta, DO
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- St. Barnabas Hospital
- St Barnabas Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Rutgers
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
