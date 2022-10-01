See All General Surgeons in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Maurizio Miglietta, DO

General Surgery
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maurizio Miglietta, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hudson Regional Hospital.

Dr. Miglietta works at Palisades Surgical Associates, P.C. in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Secaucus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Palisades Surgical Associates, P.C.
    222 Cedar Ln Ste 201, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 320-0922
    Tuesday
    4:00pm - 6:00pm
  2
    Palisades Surgical Associates, P.C.
    55 Meadowlands Pkwy Ste 1, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 320-0922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hudson Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Appendicitis
Treatment frequency



Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Tract Tumors Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 01, 2022
    Dr. Miglietta is a highly skilled and knowledgeable doctor! He's also very personable! He listened and answered all my mom's concerns and questions to put her at ease with having to have hernia surgery. She's almost 90 years old and was extremely nervous having to go under anesthesia & the surgery. He was great with putting her at ease! She went into surgery with total confidence and trust in her doctor (and that is very important). Her surgery was a total success, and her recoup was even easier. She didn't have to take any pain meds!! Nothing!!!! She had NO PAIN AT ALL!!! He's the best in our book! Highly recommend him!
    Roselle Pellegrini (my mom the patient) — Oct 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Maurizio Miglietta, DO
    About Dr. Maurizio Miglietta, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1710973243
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    • St. Barnabas Hospital
    • St Barnabas Hospital
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    • Rutgers
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maurizio Miglietta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miglietta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miglietta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miglietta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miglietta has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miglietta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Miglietta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miglietta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miglietta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miglietta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

