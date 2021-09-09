Overview

Dr. Maurizio Maccato, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Maccato works at Woman's OB/GYN Specialists in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.