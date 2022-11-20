Dr. Maurizio Galasso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galasso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurizio Galasso, MD
Overview
Dr. Maurizio Galasso, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine Ii, University Of Naples and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Locations
Thunderbird OB/GYN5757 W Thunderbird Rd Ste W202, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 678-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was my Mom’s doctor for 4 years , I was recommended by her . So far I love it here , very easy scheduling, the staff is very aware of you and are on top of your needs , the most easiest doctor I’ve had by far in my pregnancy.
About Dr. Maurizio Galasso, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1770692774
Education & Certifications
- University Rochester
- Rochester University Strong Meml Hosp
- Faculty Of Medicine Ii, University Of Naples
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galasso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galasso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galasso speaks Italian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Galasso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galasso.
