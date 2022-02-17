Overview

Dr. Maurizio Diaco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Malta Faculty of Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Diaco works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Arlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.