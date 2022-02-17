Dr. Maurizio Diaco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurizio Diaco, MD
Dr. Maurizio Diaco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Malta Faculty of Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center37 Broadway, Arlington, MA 02474 Directions (781) 641-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
He is one of kindest men, and knew just what my problems were over and above my condition.
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
- St Elizabeth'S Med Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases St Elizabeth'S Med Ctr, Internal Medicine Bridgeport Hosp, General Surgery
- St Elizabeth's Med Center
- University of Malta Faculty of Medicine and Surgery
