See All Otolaryngologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Maurits Boon, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Maurits Boon, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (638)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Maurits Boon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University at Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Boon works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 403, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rhinoseptoplasty
Tracheal Surgery
Sleep Study
Rhinoseptoplasty
Tracheal Surgery
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilatation Chevron Icon
Esophagoscopy Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Spasmodic Dysphonia Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 638 ratings
Patient Ratings (638)
5 Star
(579)
4 Star
(37)
3 Star
(11)
2 Star
(6)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Boon?

Oct 27, 2022
10 plus. From scheduling to writing room to visit, flawless
Marian W. — Oct 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Maurits Boon, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maurits Boon, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boon to family and friends

Dr. Boon's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Boon

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maurits Boon, MD.

About Dr. Maurits Boon, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1225054810
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Residency
Internship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Internship
Medical Education
  • University at Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Maurits Boon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Boon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Boon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Boon has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

638 patients have reviewed Dr. Boon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Maurits Boon, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.