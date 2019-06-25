Overview

Dr. Maurine Waterhouse, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Waterhouse works at Martin Fox MD and Associates in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.