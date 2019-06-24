Overview

Dr. Mauricio Villavicencio Theoduloz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN.



Dr. Villavicencio Theoduloz works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

