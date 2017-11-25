Overview

Dr. Mauricio Valdes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center, Tempe St. Luke's Hospital and St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Valdes works at Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.