Dr. Mauricio Valdes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mauricio Valdes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center, Tempe St. Luke's Hospital and St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Valdes works at
Locations
Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center2122 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 427-9888Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday11:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center1492 S Mill Ave Ste 113, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (602) 427-9883Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- Tempe St. Luke's Hospital
- St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mauricio Valdes with Hedley Orthopaedic Institute was my surgeon for both neck and lower back L5 S1 he and his team did a great job After back surgery on 10/31/17 I was admitted to St.Luke's Acute rehab The stay there was awesome The staff was great to work with .from the doctors and nurses to the CNA's and physical therapists …
About Dr. Mauricio Valdes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valdes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Valdes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valdes has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valdes speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdes.
