Dr. Mauricio Valdes, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Valdes works at Joseph J DeNatale MD,FACP in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemodialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.