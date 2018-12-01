Dr. Mauricio Szuchmacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szuchmacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mauricio Szuchmacher, MD
Overview
Dr. Mauricio Szuchmacher, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They completed their fellowship with North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Szuchmacher works at
Locations
Suffolk Vascular & Vein Center1110 Hallock Ave, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 476-9100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Suffolk Vascular Asssociates, PLLC329 E Main St Ste 8, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 979-0222
Suffolk Vascular & Vein Center1149 Old Country Rd Ste C4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 591-9003Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Sczuchmacher was on referral from the Gallo family to the next GALLO family member. Me being the other half I stop by to assist the afterwards.. Spoken of to be the “BEST OF THE BEST” I surely can concur as well as my other half in the highly satisfied results of the surgery. The specialized vascular surgery to remove the veins were precisely and accurately done right on site. UP AND ON THE GO IMMEDIALELY. “TOP NOTCH” is all that can be said...
About Dr. Mauricio Szuchmacher, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1336300896
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Northside Medical Center & Tod Childrens
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Szuchmacher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szuchmacher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szuchmacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szuchmacher has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szuchmacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Szuchmacher speaks Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Szuchmacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szuchmacher.
