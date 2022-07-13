Overview

Dr. Mauricio Saleme, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Saleme works at M N SALEME SURGERY INC in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.