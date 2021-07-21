Overview

Dr. Mauricio Ruiz-Baron, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Ruiz-Baron works at Texas Health Care Pllc in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.