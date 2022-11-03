Overview

Dr. Mauricio Orbegozo, MD is a Registered Nurse in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina|Universidad Del Rosario.



Dr. Orbegozo works at Florida Pain Relief Group in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.