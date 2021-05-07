Dr. Mauricio Melhado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melhado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mauricio Melhado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mauricio Melhado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Alberto Masferrer, Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Melhado works at
Locations
Primary Care Medical Associates3540 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 103, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 619-3051
Cardiology Mauricio Melhado3472 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 3B, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 619-3051
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Melhado has got to best cardiologist Dr. around! This was my first visit with him, goes OVER and above for his patients. His office personal is the best too, very pleasant very friendly and helpful. If I could I would give him15 stars
About Dr. Mauricio Melhado, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255323093
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- St Vincents Med Center
- Staten Island Hosp
- Universidad Alberto Masferrer, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Melhado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melhado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melhado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melhado works at
Dr. Melhado has seen patients for Hypotension, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melhado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melhado speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Melhado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melhado.
