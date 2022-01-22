Overview

Dr. Mauricio Herrera, MD is a Registered Nurse in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of California|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Herrera works at Miami Institute for Joint Reconstruction - Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.