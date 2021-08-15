See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Glen Allen, VA
Dr. Mauricio Herrera, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mauricio Herrera, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They completed their residency with University Hospital Puerto Rico Medical Center

Dr. Herrera works at Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery in Glen Allen, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
    4805 Lake Brook Dr Ste 150, Glen Allen, VA 23060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 270-4870
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Brandermill
    6031 HARBOUR PARK DR, Midlothian, VA 23112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 608-3200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 15, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Herreras for over a year. He has been consistently on top of my progress with updates and scheduled follow ups. I’ve been under his anesthesia without any issues, twice. Both times I had very minimal bruising and never needed pain medicine. Dr. Herrera and his staff are personable and professional, which are unprecedented during these times. I absolutely recommend him and his practice.
    Rachel — Aug 15, 2021
    About Dr. Mauricio Herrera, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275797086
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital Puerto Rico Medical Center
    Residency

