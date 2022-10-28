See All Phlebologists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Mauricio Giraldo, MD

Phlebology
5 (69)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mauricio Giraldo, MD is a Phlebologist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Phlebology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Javeriana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center and Heritage Valley Kennedy.

Dr. Giraldo works at Medilaser, Cosmetic Surgery and Vein Center in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medilaser, Cosmetic Surgery and Vein Center
    3110 Main St Ste 150, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 940-6481
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dallas Medical Center
  • Heritage Valley Kennedy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Benign Skin Tumor
Benign Tumor
Abdominoplasty
Benign Skin Tumor
Benign Tumor

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachioplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposculpture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Neuromodulation Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Venous Diseases Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Silhouette InstaLift Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Venous Doppler (Legs and Arms) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mauricio Giraldo, MD

    • Phlebology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1649277906
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Harvard Medical School/Bidmc, Boston, Ma|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    • Allegheny General Hospital|Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA
    • Nassau County Medical Center/SUNY at Stony Brook
    • Javeriana University School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
