Dr. Mauricio Garcia, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Mauricio Garcia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Garcia works at Headache and Pain Center in Leawood, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Doctor's Hospital
    4901 College Blvd, Leawood, KS 66211
    Asc
    8101 W 135th St Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66223

Hospital Affiliations
  Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Neck Pain
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Upper Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Celiac Plexus Block
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Pain
Myelopathy
Neck Pain
Nerve Blocks
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pain Management
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx
Phantom Limb Pain
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Injections
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Comp Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CompCare
    • CompPsych
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Healthcare USA
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Savility
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jan 03, 2018
    The best Dr by far! Absolutely the best bedside manner and concerns for his patients individually! I recommend him to everyone!
    Shelley Ogle in OAK GROVE — Jan 03, 2018
    About Dr. Mauricio Garcia, MD

    Pain Medicine
    31 years of experience
    English, French and Spanish
    1942284427
    Education & Certifications

    Texas Tech University of Health Sciences Center
    Texas Tech Univ. HSC
    Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon
    Rosario University
